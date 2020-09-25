Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao betting odds released

The betting odds have been released by the sportsbooks for a potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao.

Ever since he delved into the world of boxing for the Floyd Mayweather superfight, McGregor has been tied to a boxing match with Pacquiao, but nothing has ever come from it. On Friday, McGregor took to his social media to claim that his next fight will be a boxing match against Pacquiao. McGregor hasn’t fought since knocking out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 earlier this year but appears to be itching to get back in the ring.

With word of a boxing match between Pacquiao and McGregor being discussed, the sportsbooks moved quickly to release the betting odds for it. Take a look at the opening betting odds for Pacquiao vs. McGregor (h/t Aaron Bronsteter).

Opening line for Pacquiao vs. McGregor via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/qBysI1bd3Z — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 25, 2020

Boxing Odds

Manny Pacquiao -1200

Conor McGregor +700

Pacquiao opened as a -1200 betting favorite. That means a $1200 bet would win you $100. As for McGregor, he’s a sizeable +700 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $700.

Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of all time and he’s still fighting at a high level. Despite being 41 years old, Pacquiao is coming off of three straight wins over Keith Thurman, Adrien Broner, and Lucas Matthysse. He has a 62-7-2 overall record in boxing and is known as one of the most gifted talents the sport has ever seen. Despite being near the end of his career, Pacquiao has shown he still has gas left in the tank.

McGregor is one of the top MMA fighters in the world but as far as boxing goes, his only experience is fighting Mayweather. Now granted, fighting a legend like Mayweather is about as good of an experience as one can get, but still. Even though McGregor would be the younger man in the matchup by eight years, it’s hard to see him being able to box with Pacquiao for a whole fight.

Who would you bet on based on the betting odds, Conor McGregor or Manny Pacquiao?