After back-to-back KO wins, Tyson Nam wants Joseph Benavidez next

Tyson Nam is looking to jump up the UFC rankings and fight Joseph Benavidez.

Nam, who was once considered one of the best fighters not signed to the UFC, made his debut in 2019 and dropped a decision to Sergio Pettis. Nam then lost his next fight to Kai Kara-France but has since rallied off back-to-back KO wins.

Following his UFC Vegas 11 win over Jerome Rivera, Tyson Nam believes former title challenger, Joseph Benavidez makes sense for his next opponent.

“I want Joseph Benavidez next. We were given like 10 weeks’ notice for the fight. Matt Schnell still couldn’t make the weight so I don’t want to chance it again,” Tyson Nam said to BJPENN.com. “I really want to fight Benavidez he has been of the best flyweights of all-time and to me, that fight would be so entertaining. I’m crossing my fingers they book it as it makes sense. I would like it to happen in December, if not early 2021.”

Even if Nam doesn’t get the Benavidez matchup, the Hawaiian makes it clear, he will be fighting at flyweight next time out. His past two fights have taken place at bantamweight due to his opponents stepping in on short notice.

“I do my best work at flyweights so I will be going back to 125. It is just unfortunate with these last-minute opponents we have to fight at 135,” Nam said. “My power is also better at 125 as if I connect with the right hand, I knock people out.”

For now, Tyson Nam is back in Hawaii waiting for his next opponent. He wants to make another quick turnaround and move up the flyweight rankings. He also knows time is not on his side to earn a title shot, so a win over Benavidez would put him right there.

Would you like to see Tyson Nam vs. Joseph Benavidez?