Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor claims his next fight will be a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East.

McGregor was busy on Twitter on Friday afternoon, first accepting a callout from Diego Sanchez, then detailing his struggle to find a fight in the first half of 2020.

He concluded by referring to the difficulty he had finding a fight as “water under the bridge” and announcing that he’s fighting Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East next.

“Pre COVID, pre retirement,” McGregor wrote on Twitter (edited for clarity).”Never turned down offer of Tony [Ferguson] as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts. Pushed for my own scheduled bouts.

“I was pushing hard for the season,” McGregor added. “Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back-to-back. Then when COVID hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage.

“Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a f**k,” McGregor concluded. “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

While there’s no word on whether Conor McGregor is actually working on a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao, he certainly seems to be working on his hands in the gym. Stay tuned for more information as details emerge.