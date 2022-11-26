Conor McGregor unloads on “rat” Anthony Smith after ‘Lionheart’ says he’s bothered the Irishman isn’t in the USADA testing pool: “You embarrassment of a man”

Conor McGregor has blasted Anthony Smith.

Recently, Smith took aim at McGregor for not being in the USADA testing pool. He says it bothers him due to the fact the Irishman is getting closer to a return while his friend Chris Weidman is not.

“It bothers the f**k out of me. Like that, he pulled himself out of the USADA pool. There’s only one reason you would do that,” Smith said about McGregor on the Believe You Me podcast (via Sportskeeda). “He’s looking jacked as shit. You keep seeing videos of him flexing in front of mirrors and screaming. And he’s huge. He healed really fast. Like, really fast. [Chris] Wiedman still hasn’t. I talked to Wiedman today, he’s still having struggles.”

To no surprise, McGregor took to social media to blast Smith for his comments.

This rat spoke to weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life. He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again. pic.twitter.com/TaMeYVzmOD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

The audacity of this loser! @lionheartasmith you’re a loser. The % of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game.

You – Nothing! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

I thought you broke your leg yourself in your last fight lol you little dope. You embarrassment of a man! Keep my name out of your fucking mouth. Prick. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

Conor McGregor’s attacks on Anthony Smith didn’t stop there, either. Instead he also laughed at Smith for pretending he broke his leg in his last fight against Magomed Ankalaev.

Hahahaah walk it off you little tick. Broken leg my bollox. Embarrassing! https://t.co/JevtXKWw8H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

Conor McGregor then said a documentary will be released about his comeback and how he was able to return from the broken leg. Yet, it still isn’t set on who and when the Irishman fights in his return.

