Video | Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh gets stunning knockout win in MMA debut at PFL 10

The Ali name continues to live on in combat sports, as evidenced by the PFL 10 early prelims.

Muhammad Ali is known as ‘The Greatest’, and for good reason. His career longevity, and willingness to stand and trade with names such as Joe Frazier and George Foreman have cemented the late boxer as a legend. In many fans’ eyes, he’s indeed the greatest to ever put on the gloves.

Despite passing away in 2016 at the age of 74, the Ali name continues to live on in combat sports. In boxing, Nico Ali Walsh has emerged as a solid prospect over the last few years. The Chicago native sits at 7-0 in his professional career and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Now in MMA, the legendary family is letting their presence be felt. Biaggio Ali Walsh is the grandson of Muhammad and the brother of Nico. Once a promising collegiate football player, he’s instead set his sights on a career in the cage. Earlier this year, Ali Walsh was signed by the PFL, with his debut set for their 2022 championship card.

On the PFL 10 early prelims, the former football standout faced Tom Graesser in his amateur MMA debut. Despite making his debut in the cage, Ali Walsh looked like a natural. Early in the first round, he landed a flush right hand that sealed the knockout victory early.

THIS IS OVER! Biaggio Ali Walsh gets it done in the 1st round!

While he’s only 1-0 in his amateur MMA career, Biaggio Ali Walsh seemingly has a bright career in the cage. Furthermore, the early knockout helped kick off the PFL 10 event in stunning fashion.

The maiden voyage on pay-per-view for the promotion features Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco’s trilogy bout in the main event.

