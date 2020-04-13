Conor McGregor: UFC star’s €1m donation sees 50,000 PPE masks delivered to Irish hospitals

Conor McGregor recently donated €1 million worth of protective gear to hospitals in his native Ireland. The pile of supplies McGregor purchased — which includes 50,000 PPE masks — are now reaching their destinations, which will hopefully make things easier on frontline staff as they continue to work against the coronavirus pandemic.

See some photos of the supplies McGregor purchased reaching their destinations below:

What a day! @TheNotoriousMMA made over €1 million available for sourcing and purchasing PPE equipment and with the driving force of @GalwayLeahy and assistance of @Heroes_Aid we delivered 50,000 ffp2 masks across Ireland today to our every day superheros. Kindness from everyone. pic.twitter.com/0bJg7JcmdX — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) April 11, 2020

Some of our hospitals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yIlrdhI76z — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2020

McGregor announced this hefty donation, which works out to close to $1.1M USD, after he implored Irish politicians to close the country’s borders and enact a full, nation-wide lockdown.

“Today I am purchasing myself €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region,” McGregor stated in a direct message to Irish Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in his first fight back from a lengthy hiatus. McGregor won this fight by first-round TKO. It took him just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes. Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/13/2020.