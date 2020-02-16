Conor McGregor teases Diego Sanchez fight, gets called out by Michel Pereira

Conor McGregor teased a potential fight with Diego Sanchez and promptly got called out by Sanchez’s latest opponent, Michel Pereira.

Sanchez and Pereira fought in the co-main event of UFC Rio Rancho on Saturday night. After winning rounds one and two, Pereira was disqualified in the third after blasting Sanchez with an illegal knee.

While it wasn’t the greatest showing for Sanchez, it was enough to get the attention of McGregor.

Speaking on Twitter during the UFC Rio Rancho broadcast, the Irish star teased a fight with the Ultimate Fighter season 1 winner.

“Conor McGregor vs. Diego Sanchez,” McGregor wrote in a Tweet that has since been deleted.

This comment from McGregor promptly got a response from Pereira, who expressed interest in a future fight with the Irishman.

I will still fight with you one day, I am growing every day to fight with the best and you are one of my list, wait for me to arrive and I will dominate my category! 🔪💀🔪🔪🔪💀🔪🔪🔪🔪 — Michel Pereira ufc (@UfcPereira) February 16, 2020

While Michel Pereira is hopeful for a future fight with the former two-division champion McGregor, his UFC career has hit a bit of a snag. After knocking out Danny Roberts in his debut, he’s now on a two-fight skid, having lost to Tristan Connelly by decision and Sanchez by DQ.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, recently returned to the win column with a blowout win over Donald Cerrone. The former champ knocked the veteran out in just 40 seconds.

At present, it’s not clear with McGregor will fight next, but Sanchez seems like an unlikely option. That being said, he and Sanchez do have a bit of history. In 2014, the Irishman teased a matchup with Sanchez that never came to fruition.

I am fighting @DiegoSanchezUFC in Mexico, November 15th. He spoke a big game. Now he will pay with his career. VIVA LA EIRE!!! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 2, 2014

“I am fighting @DiegoSanchezUFC in Mexico, November 15th,” McGregor wrote. “He spoke a big game. Now he will pay with his career. VIVA LA EIRE!!!”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/14/2020.