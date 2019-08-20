Conor McGregor sends message to Nate Diaz after UFC 241

Three years ago today, in the main event of the stacked UFC 202 card, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz stepped into the cage for an anticipated rematch. Ireland’s McGregor sought to avenge a recent submission loss to Diaz and recapture some of the mystic he’d lost in defeat. Diaz, meanwhile, looked to prove his recent win over the dangerous Irish striker was not a fluke.

After one of the most unforgettable five-round wars in UFC history, McGregor walked away with a majority decision win, leaving their series tied at 1-1.

On the three-year anniversary of this mammoth collision, Conor McGregor took to social media to reflect. He also congratulated Diaz on his recent victory over Anthony Pettis — Diaz’s first fight since his 2016 rematch with McGregor.

3 years to the day myself and this Mexican animal went to war. Congrats on the win this weekend Nate, it was motivating… Posted by Conor McGregor on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

“3 years to the day myself and this Mexican animal went to war.

Congrats on the win this weekend Nate, it was motivating to see it for my own comeback. I don’t blame you not mentioning me for the trilogy bout post fight, you know what I’m like when I get going. Vicious.

I loved the round 3 style from round 1 that you implemented. It’s what I was hoping you would implement for this bout and was glad to see you do it.

I’ll be prepared for it when we go again. If we go again.

If not, respect always. A war for the ages. No bitch talk. Just real shit.” – Conor McGregor on Facebook.

While Diaz’s fight with Pettis was his first since losing to McGregor, McGregor has fought three times since, first knocking out Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight title, then losing a blockbuster boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, and most recently coming up short against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After beating Pettis, Nate Diaz called for a fight with Jorge Masvidal. As Conor McGregor suggests, however, there is still widespread rematch in a trilogy fight between them. Time will tell if it happens.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/20/2019.