Ronda Rousey reveals gruesome on-set injury that nearly severed finger (PHOTOS)

Ronda Rousey has competed in the Octagon, taken crazy bumps in a WWE ring, but she may have suffered her most gruesome injury yet last week while filming a television show in Mexico.

According to a report from TMZ, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion was filming for the “9-1-1” TV show, where she plays a Los Angeles fire fighter. She was shooting a scene where she supposed to slam a door.

A source told TMZ, “She was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger.”

Initially, it was reported that Rousey broke her finger, which is certainly painful enough. However, the report revealed that “Rowdy’s” injuries were much more painful, and much more graphic.

Rousey, according to the report, injured two fingers in the incident, her middle and ring fingers with the former getting the worst of it. Rousey broke and nearly severed the tendon in her middle finger, as can be seen in the photos below, courtesy of TMZ.

Warning: The photos below are extremely graphic and NSFW. Please be advised.

Rousey was reportedly transported to a San Diego hospital where her finger was repaired with screws and bolts. Incredibly, Rousey returned to the set and went back to work the very next day.

She detailed the incident on her official Instagram page.

The 32-year-old Ronda Rousey transcended women’s MMA with her dominant run in the bantamweight division. After a perfect 6-0 start to her professional career, Rousey signed with the UFC and headlined UFC 157 against Liz Carmouche. Rousey picked up her seventh straight submission win via armbar in the first round to make organizational history.

Rousey would go on to successfully defend her title five additional times, including wins over Miesha Tate, Sara McMann and Cat Zingano, before suffering the first loss of her career — a vicious head kick knockout at the hands of Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015.

A little over a year later, Ronda Rousey would return to the Octagon and challenge current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207. Nunes overwhelmed the former champion en route to a 48-second knockout in, what would turn out to be, Rousey’s last fight in the UFC. She would eventually sign with the WWE and is currently taking a break from the world of sports entertainment.

