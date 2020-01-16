Conor McGregor says he was offered Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch before Tony Ferguson deal

As Conor McGregor prepares to return at UFC 246 and begin his 2020 “season”, he still has his eyes on winning the UFC lightweight title once again. While Donald Cerrone is his opponent at UFC 246, McGregor still has his sights set on getting redemption on his bitter rival and current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During an interview with BT Sport, McGregor discussed his state of mind heading into their first fight at UFC 229, and then revealed that he was offered a rematch with Nurmagomedov before the champion reached a deal to face Tony Ferguson.

"We'll get that bout again, maybe in April." "It was offered to me, I took it straight away." Conor McGregor reveals he was offered the Khabib rematch before an agreement could be reached with Tony Ferguson 👀 Order #UFC246 here ➡️ https://t.co/z8cH3CwHdF pic.twitter.com/vAoDBcslS9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 15, 2020

“A different kind of mental was there most certainly. It was just a wild couple of months around that whole bout, the whole incidents that happened, it just is what it is. We’ll get it again.”

When asked about when he’d like to face Nurmagomedov, that’s when “The Notorious” revealed that UFC President Dana White offered him the fight which is scheduled to take place at UFC 249 in April.

“As soon as it’s there. Maybe in Brooklyn, when is that April? It could very well happen. It was offered to me, it was offered when they couldn’t come to a deal with Tony. I took it straight away. It was scheduled, or rumored, or something, and there was obviously something going on behind closed doors and Dana hit me up and offered it to me and I accepted it of course. It’s going to happen, it’ll happen.”

During his pre-fight media tour ahead of UFC 246, McGregor admitted to drinking during the fight week of his first fight with Nurmagomedov, a fight that Nurmagomedov won by fourth-round submission.

Both McGregor and top-contender Justin Gaethje have said that they are on standby in case either Ferguson or Nurmagomedov withdraw from the scheduled contest, as this will be the fifth attempt the UFC has made in booking a fight between the two.

