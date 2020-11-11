Conor McGregor reflects on first fight with Dustin Poirier, tells fight fans “see you guys soon”

Conor McGregor has reflected on his first fight with Dustin Poirier after their rematch is reportedly a done deal.

For weeks now, McGregor and Poirier have agreed to fight one another but on Tuesday it was reported to be a done deal, despite Dana White saying otherwise.

So, with the Irishman likely to square off with Poirier in the new year, he took to Instagram to release a lengthy statement on the rematch.

“The first time I came face to face with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, August 2014,” McGregor began. “I was only beginning to blow up and this was a big one! I rocked renowned Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland on the day. Midnight blue pinstripe. I paired the outfit with me grandas burgundy shoes, which I done an amazing job polishing on my Aer Lingus flight over. Zoom in, have a whiff. This same day I also signed a new contract with the UFC, under Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo brought me into his office, myself and my manager Audie Attar, and placed a contract down in front of me with numbers I’d never seen before in my life! I looked over at Audie like, “you won’t be needed on this one mate”

“We both knew but play it cool we are still in the office hahaha! Wild! The first of our dealings together on some of the largest purse contracts in the history of combat fighting. Incredible! The moment was captured on one of the episodes of my 6 part series, which I had done for RTE. A real turning point in my career, both financially and professionally. The episode was titled “The Suite Life” as I was rocking around the Red Rock casino in absolute shock and awe. Trying to grasp what the fuck was actually going on Hahahaha! What a wild ride this has been,” Conor McGregor continued.

“I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.



“I am also really excited about aiding Dustin’s charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout. Excellent stuff! See you guys soon,” McGregor concluded.

Conor McGregor has not fought since he beat Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246.

