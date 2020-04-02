Conor McGregor reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov withdrawing from Tony Ferguson fight

You knew this was coming. Former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor has now reacted to his arch rival, UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, withdrawing from his planned April 18 title fight with Tony Ferguson.

In his response to this headline-dominating Twist, McGregor targeted both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson.

See it below:

I am in shape to fight right now!

At the beginning of all this, I said to myself – I’m happy I don’t have an official fight booked. If I did, I would have consumed all the incorrect data to support me taking part in the bout, and I would have followed through, competed. And won. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk.

Congrats Tony. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

As McGregor suggests, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have now been scheduled to fight five times previously to no avail.

While it’s no surprise that Conor McGregor is scolding Nurmagomedov from withdrawing from this fight, it’s hard to ignore the inconsistency in his recent statements.

Just days ago, McGregor was imploring Irish politicians to lock down the entire country to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Nurmagomedov effectively bowed out of the fight to do just that — to self-isolate and keep himself, his family, and anyone he comes into contact with safe.

What do you think of this reaction from Conor McGregor?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/2/2020.