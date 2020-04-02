Chael Sonnen explains the “code” he followed when trash talking

Chael Sonnen is one of the most notorious trash talkers in MMA history. The retired UFC and Bellator star was known as much for his venomous verbal warfare as he was for his ability in the cage.

Speaking in a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen gave his take on the trash talk that’s become prevalent in the modern era of MMA, which many fans feel sometimes crosses the line.

Sonnen believes there is definitely a line that should be crossed, though it can be hard to identify that line. He added that it helps to have a “code” for trash talk, and proceeded to share the code he followed when letting the insults fly.

“There is for sure a line,” Sonnen said. “And in fairness, that line does move.

“I would encourage these guys to just make sure you have a code,” Sonnen added. “Whatever your code is, display it, and then follow it. My code was a little different. I only went for guys that were above me. They either had to be bigger than me in size or above me in the rankings or the champion when I’m ranked number two or something along these lines. I didn’t just spread it to everybody. It wasn’t venom everywhere. It wasn’t to different genders, it wasn’t to people beneath me. That doesn’t necessarily mean that’s what everybody else has to do, but I would share with you, as long as you follow that, as long as you’re not a bully at all, as long as you don’t pick on somebody that’s lower than you, for the most part you’re going to be ok.”

What do you think of these comments from Chael Sonnen? Do you think current fighters would be wise to follow his code?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/2/2020.