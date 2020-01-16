Jon Jones praises Conor McGregor for his fight preparation

Jon Jones is a fan of what Conor McGregor has done in the lead up to his fight.

McGregor has been open about him drinking too much alcohol in the lead up to the Khabib Nurmagomedov. Well, in the lead up to UFC 246, he revealed to ESPN that he is no longer doing that as he hadn’t had alcohol in months.

“A couple [of] months ago, three, four months ago,” McGregor said about the last time he consumed alcohol. “I was drinking on bleeding fight week with the last one.”

Not only is he no longer drinking alcohol but he has decided to start spending money on his recovery and overall health. Something he says he learned from LeBron James.

“I read something about LeBron James a while back about maybe a year ago,” McGregor said. “That he spent $1.5 million annual on his health, himself. His everything. His nutritionists, trainers, everything. And I spent nothing. Only in camp.

“I drop money on a bleeding car, or a watch,” he added. “So I’m like, spend on myself. My health, my fitness, and that’s helped me. And then you’re going to acquire even more when you’re sharp, and that’s what I am now.”

The change in his fight preparation was noticed by fighters and fans alike but UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones praised Conor McGregor for the changes he made.

“And outsiders will say you’re surrounded by yes men. Some people will never understand, the more support you can build around yourself the better,” Jon Jones wrote on his Instagram. “Team Jones is bigger than it’s ever been and we’re only getting stronger, sharper as a unit…. one of the biggest things I’ve learned in the last two years was learning that I can’t do everything on my own. Learned the importance of asking for help and investing in yourself by surrounding or hiring the best people possible.”

Whether or not this change will impact Conor McGregor’s performance inside the Octagon is to be seen on Saturday. But, Jon Jones likes what the Irishman has done.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/15/2020.