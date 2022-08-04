Conor McGregor mocks Nate Diaz after booking role in ‘Road House’ remake: “MMA, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.”

Conor McGregor has taken a shot at his longtime rival, Nate Diaz after booking a role in Road House.

On Wednesday, it was revealed McGregor will team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic Road House. The news was surprising as it will be the Irishman’s acting debut which he is excited for.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic,” McGregor spokeswoman Karen Kessler stated in a statement to MMAJunkie. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

After the news came out, Conor McGregor took to social media to comment on it and also blasted Nate Diaz in the process.

Throwback to me vs Gabriel Gonzaga in Japan, I can’t believe I’m about to hit Hollywood. I will do you all proud 🎥 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qLouRZpD81 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022

“Throwback to me vs Gabriel Gonzaga in Japan, I can’t believe I’m about to hit Hollywood. I will do you all proud,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor also commented about his future in MMA saying he will never forget the sport and it was easy work.

Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022

“Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work,” McGregor added.

As of right now, there is no word on when or if Conor McGregor will fight again. He is rehabbing his broken leg but has posted photos of him in the gym, so it appears he’s still hoping to fight again.

McGregor is coming off the back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier last year after knocking out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in his return to the UFC. In his career, the Irishman is the former lightweight and featherweight champ while holding notable wins over Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, and Nate Diaz among others.

What do you make of Conor McGregor taking a shot at Nate Diaz? Let us know in the comment section, PENN Nation!

