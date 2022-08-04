Alex Volkanovski explains why he wants Charles Oliveira to defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: “Charles is definitely a bigger fight”

Alex Volkanovski is explaining why he wants Charles Oliveira to defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) is indeed set to square off with Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) in the lightweight main event at UFC 280 on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Oliveira is getting into the Octagon with Makhachev fighting for the vacant lightweight title. Volkanovski’s (25-1 MMA) goal is to get a crack at the lightweight title next and is making it known that he would prefer to fight ‘Do Bronx‘.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ Volkanovski had this to say about the upcoming fight between Oliveira and Makhachev (h/t MMAFighting):

“At the end of the day, I just want the belt. What do you think the bigger fight is? I think the bigger fight is definitely Charles Oliveira. I think he’s got so much hype on him. We know it’s going to be an exciting fight, he’s so exciting to watch. There’s a reason he’s so exciting to watch.”

Continuing, Alex Volkanovski said Charles Oliveira is definitely the bigger fight:

“Obviously — this isn’t a shot at him, I’ve got a lot of respect for him, but I think a lot of people miss that — they miss the fact that he takes damage. He loses a good portion of these big, exciting fights. That’s why they’re exciting. But yeah, it’s very fun. A lot of people are hyping him up, and again, I want big fights. I think Charles is definitely a bigger fight.”

Should Islam win, Volkanovski ultimately just wants the title saying:

“If Islam has that title, I’ll fight Islam for that title. It doesn’t matter who it is, I’ll do whatever. They both have big challenges. They both have different challenges and big challenges, and that’s excites me too. A nice, big challenge, because again, I love when people doubt me. I love being the underdog, and it might be awhile until I’m an underdog in my division. But moving up, there’s going to be a lot of people that think it can’t be done, and I’m going to show them that it can.”

Concluding, ‘The Great’ believes he deserves a shot at the newly crowned lightweight champion saying:

“Obviously these are conversations you have, but it was never something that was locked in. I’m the type of guy, I want to be busy. If it’s not now, it can be later, as well. I’ve always looked at it that way. But at the same time, it’s something that we talked about, and they know that I deserve it too. I think we’re all on board, and we all think it’s fair, so right now we’re in a good position.”

Who do you think we be the victor at UFC 280 – Oliveira or Makhachev? Do you believe Alex Volkanovski deserves first crack at the new champion?

