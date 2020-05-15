Conor McGregor laughs off Justin Gaethje’s claim that he’s losing clout

Former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor has laughed off a recent claim from interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

McGregor and Gaethje have been jawing back and forth for months now, but their exchanges have escalated ever since Gaethje captured the interim belt with a win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of the stacked UFC 249 card last weekend. McGregor has even stated that he intends to fight Gaethje next, mentioning July as his desired timeframe.

Gaethje, who has called McGregor out previously to no avail, finds it ironic that the Irishman finally seems interested in meeting him in the cage there that there’s a belt in play.

He shared his thoughts on McGregor in a recent post to Instagram.

“Isn’t it ironic that this dude is on his knees,” Gaethje wrote. “Careful @thenotoriousmma you are losing your clout. [Dustin] Poirier sitting there ready to go like I was for the last 3 years.”

It did not take long for McGregor to catch wind of this comment from Gaethje, and he doesn’t seem all that concerned about it. McGregor issued his response to Gaethje on Twitter, in the replies to an article from MMA Junkie.

Let’s just say that sometimes, an emoji is worth a thousand words.

😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

What are your thoughts on this back-and-forth between the new interim champion Justin Gaethje and the former two-division champ Conor McGregor? Would you be interested in seeing the two lightweight stars settle their differences in the Octagon in the near future?