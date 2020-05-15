Jon Jones divulges gameplan for possible Francis Ngannou matchup

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has divulged his gameplan for a potential superfight against heavyweight slugger Francis Ngannou.

Jones and Ngannou have gone back-and-forth all week about a potential fight between two of the most popular stars on the UFC roster. Jones has always been connected to a move up to the heavyweight division, and Ngannou says he would welcome a potential fight against “Bones” should he make the decision to go up a weight class.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Jones was asked about a potential matchup against Ngannou. The light heavyweight champion said it’s a fight he’s interested in, and also broke down what the gameplan would be if he does end up fighting “The Predator” at heavyweight.

“That’s not a fight that I necessarily want, but it’s a fight that if it were to present itself that would be huge for everybody,” Jones said.

“That’s a scary dude, but that’s why I’m in it, you know, for it to be hard. I’m aware that the greater the challenge, you know, that’s what makes it great. The hard is what makes it great,” continued Jones.

“Francis, no doubt I would look to fight him smart and watch out for those power shots, and ultimately get the fight to the ground where I feel I would have an advantage.”

Fans and media have been buzzing all week about a potential fight between these two. With Jones nearly cleaning out the light heavyweight division and with Ngannou currently in limbo in the heavyweight division, perhaps we may actually see this fight sooner than we think. There’s no doubt it would be a massive PPV fight for the UFC, so if there’s a chance it could happen don’t bet against UFC president Dana White looking to get the deal signed.

