Report | Conor McGregor arrested in Corsica for alleged indecent exposure

Recently retired former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been arrested for alleged indecent exposure according to multiple reports.

The Irish star has been in the French region of Corsica with his fiancee Dee Devlin.

McGregor was set to partake in a scheduled 180km charity voyage across the Mediterranean Sea in a effort to raise awareness for water safety but not has now been forced with withdraw according to reports.

AFP News Agency claims that Conor McGregor has been taken into custody following a complaint that was filed on September 10 where it was alleged that the Irishman attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition.

A statement from the prosecutor showcased the following information:

“Following a complaint on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony McGregor was the subject of a hearing by police.”

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor, had recently made headlines when he revealed on Friday that USADA had showed up on his yacht to drug test him even though he is retired.

‘Notorious’ has not competed in the Octagon since January’s UFC 246 event in Las Vegas, where he needed mere seconds to dispose of longtime contender Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor has expressed his desire to run things back with current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Dana White and company have not given in to the Irishman’s demands as of this point.

Instead, ‘The Eagle’ is set to have a title unification bout with Justin Gaethje at next month’s highly anticipated UFC 254 pay-per-view event on Fight Island.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 12, 2020