Conor McGregor flaunts his physique 12 days away from UFC 264 (Photo)

UFC superstar Conor McGregor flaunted his incredible physique 12 days away from his UFC 264 main event trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier meet in the main event of UFC 264, which takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the third and, presumably, the final meeting between these two bitter rivals. McGregor took home the first fight between these two back in 2014 when he knocked Poirier out at UFC 178. Seven years later and they met again earlier this year at UFC 257, this time with Poirier knocking McGregor out. With the all-time series between the two now 1-1, the trilogy fight next weekend will be massive.

Ahead of UFC 264, McGregor took to his social media to flaunt his physique. The Irishman appears to be in absolutely phenomenal shape less than two weeks out from his fight.

Twelve days

For McGregor, this is such an important fight for him to win as he needs to bounce back in a big way after losing the last fight to Poirier in such a devastating fashion. Not only did McGregor get stopped with punches, but he also absorbed some nasty calf kicks in that fight, and it will be interesting to see what kind of strategy both men employ in this third and final meeting. It looks like McGregor has been doing all the right things in his training camp just based on this new photo, but we will have to wait and see how the fight goes.

It’s worth noting that the majority of sportsbooks right now have this fight listed as a Pick ’em, with many of the books listing both fighters at -110 odds each. This is a very intriguing trilogy fight and the winner will certainly be in line for a huge fight next time out.

Do you think Conor McGregor has what it takes to win the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264?