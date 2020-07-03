Conor McGregor comments on death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has issued a brief statement on the death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of his arch nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Abdulmanap died in a Moscow hospital this week, succumbing to COVID-19-related complications. There was an immediate outpouring of condolences and well-wishes from many notable members of the MMA community, all of whom recognize the massive influence Abdulmanap had not only on Khabib but many other fighters in Dagestan.

McGregor is among the latest to comment.

The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020

“The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport,” McGregor wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon. “Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

Conor McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the reigning lightweight champ, share one of the fiercest rivalries in MMA history.

After months of incendiary trash talk, the pair collided in the Octagon in October of 2018. Nurmagomedov won the fight, which topped the most successful pay-per-view in UFC history, by fourth-round submission. However, that’s not where their feud ended.

Since their fight, the pair have exchanged unending trash talk. Discussions surrounding a potential rematch between them have been prevalent, with McGregor calling for the opportunity, an Khabib expressing disinterest. Throughout the pair’s ongoing animus, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap always seemed to be a voice of reason. Abdulmanap even chose to “forgive” McGregor in the days immediately after the Irishman fought Khabib.

“As-salamu alaykum all,” Abdulmanap wrote in a 2018 Instagram post. “I forgive Conor McGregor, all in the past. It is necessary to make an analysis of everything that happened, and learn lessons. After talking with aksakals and wise countrymen, they decided to move to other heights. I hope this is a blessing.”