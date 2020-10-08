Conor McGregor claims he accepted Dustin Poirier fight but “it must happen in 2020”

Conor McGregor claims he has accepted a fight with fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, but he insists the matchup must happen this year.

McGregor and Poirier first met in the featherweight division in 2014, with McGregor winning by first-round knockout. Since then, both men have achieved massive success in the lightweight division, and in the last few weeks, have both expressed interest in a second fight. The pair even briefly floated the notion of a charity exhibition match in McGregor’s hometown of Dublin.

In response to the suggestion of an exhibition match, UFC President Dana White offered both McGregor and Poirier a legitimate fight in the Octagon.

Speaking on Twitter on Wednesday, Poirier inquired with McGregor about the status of this potential fight. McGregor responded on Thursday, claiming to have accepted the fight, with the stipulation that it happens before the year is out.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Poirier was quick to respond from this affirmation from McGregor, expressing his confidence that they will get it figured out one way or the other.

We’ll get it worked out! Good man, We will use the donation to open a Boxing/MMA Academy on the side of town me and @dc_mma grew up were the tuition for the kids will be good grades.🙏 https://t.co/gfy7lMUBtp — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 8, 2020

