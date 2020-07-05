Conor McGregor challenges WWE chairman Vince McMahon

UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who recently retired from MMA, is back in the news again and this time it’s because he called out WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 back in January and was expected to be next in line to fight for the UFC lightweight title, but numerous factors went against that from happening. The coronavirus pandemic meant that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov couldn’t fight Tony Ferguson, and Ferguson instead went on to fight and lose to new interim champ Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. The UFC is now planning on Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje to unify the lightweight belts at UFC 253 in September.

Because the lightweight division logjam has been pushed back even further, it doesn’t appear as though McGregor will be fighting for the belt anytime soon, and because no big fights were available for him, he decided to retire from MMA, citing “boredom” as one of the reasons for his retirement. Although some fans and media speculated that McGregor was just pulling everyone’s leg about his retirement, UFC president Dana White recently confirmed he did indeed retire, as did McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh.

While McGregor may not be competing in the Octagon anytime soon, he’s now taken to the world of professional wrestling to call out the legend McMahon. Mcgregor’s website The Mac Life recently took to social media to post an image of McGregor holding the UFC and WWE belts, and McGregor re-posted the image on his Instagram stories as well.

“All of the belts” Do you think we’ll ever see the McGregor billi strut in the WWE?

If McGregor is indeed done with mixed martial arts then a move to the world of professional wrestling has always made a lot of sense for him. McGregor has incredible charisma and mic skills, making him a perfect fit for WWE. Although McGregor is still under contract with the UFC, White could potentially free him of his UFC deal.

Indeed, WWE executive Triple H recently told TMZ that the WWE is interested in both McGregor and Daniel Cormier. Triple H even suggested a potential matchup pitting McGregor against McMahon.

“I think that Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon with that Billion Dollar Walk on the line — I mean, I think that’s a match made in heaven,” Triple H said at the time.

Do you think Conor McGregor will end up wrestling for the WWE?