Colby Covington warns Leon Edwards will be stripped of UFC title if he doesn’t fight him: “You’re a nobody”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington believes it would be wise for Leon Edwards to fight him.

‘Chaos’ has been out of the cage for over a year, last facing Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. In the pay-per-view main event, Covington dominated en route to a unanimous decision win. Weeks following the bout, ‘Gamebred’ allegedly assaulted the former interim champion outside a Miami bar.

For nearly a year, the welterweight contender stayed quiet as to when he would return. Suddenly, Covington showed up as the backup fighter for the UFC 286 main event last Saturday. Following Leon Edwards’ unanimous decision win over Kamaru Usman, Dana White confirmed ‘Rocky’ would face ‘Chaos’ next.

Well, that’s what he wants anyway. Following White’s comments, Edwards hit back at the idea that Covington deserves a title shot. The champion stated that his possible opponent needs another high-profile win, as he’s been inactive for a year, and is 2-2 in his four octagon appearances.

If Leon Edwards declines to fight Colby Covington, the latter doesn’t think it’ll work out. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he hit back at the welterweight champion. Covington stated that Edwards is a nobody, and isn’t in a position to be making demands.

Colby Covington slams Leon Edwards

“He will get stripped, he will get stripped.” Colby Covington stated when asked what will happen if Leon Edwards declines to fight him. “He’s not the draw in this division, I’m the draw! Look at the numbers from over the weekend, I didn’t even fight and I towered over the numbers in the main event. Those f*cking nobodies, Leon Scott, and Marty FakeNewsMan, nobody wants to see those guys, they’re stupid.”

He continued, “The s*it they say, Marty, I mean Leon, he’s up there fumbling and mumbling out of his mouth. There’s no personality, there’s no charisma, same with Marty. Marty needs a belt to be relevant, neither one of them are relevant. For Leon to sit there and act like Conor McGregor, You’re not Conor McGregor, bro. You don’t get to call the shots, dude. You’re a nobody, dude.”

