Daniel Cormier believes Belal Muhammad lacks high-profile win needed to get title shot: “He keeps getting lost in the shuffle”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Belal Muhammad lacks a high-profile win.

‘Remember The Name’ has been out of the octagon since his win over Sean Brady last October. That victory moved his unbeaten streak to nine. Prior to the win over Brady, Muhammad had defeated names such as Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia in that stretch.

Following his latest win, the welterweight contender felt confident he would receive a title shot. Sadly for Muhammad, those hopes were dashed over the weekend at UFC 286. After Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman in the main event, Dana White revealed Colby Covington as the next title challenger. ‘Chaos’ has been out of action since his win over Jorge Masvidal over a year ago.

Many fans, fighters, and obviously Belal Muhammad himself were shocked by the news. However, Daniel Cormier isn’t surprised that is the case. In a video on his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ opined why Covington received the title shot and not Muhammad.

The UFC commentator stated that the former interim champion isn’t lacking in high-profile wins. While Cormier doesn’t like it, he believes that Muhammad’s lack of big-name wins is massively holding him back. Along with that, the former champion recommended the welterweight face ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ next.

Daniel Cormier discusses Belal Muhammad’s title shot chances

“I think him [Kamaru Usman] vs. Belal might be the one, because Belal needs that, like, high-profile win to make people take him seriously,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “Belal is easily the most deserving guy. There’s no one that deserves it more than Belal Muhammad, but he keeps getting lost in the whole shuffle because it’s just not as interesting. It must be a nightmare for Muhammad to go, ‘God dammit, I had it.’”

“I believe that Belal is the most deserving guy, but he’s fighting Shavkat [Rakhmonov]. That’s such a tough fight. It’s such a tough fight.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!