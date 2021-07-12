Colby Covington wants to settle “personal rivalry” with Dustin Poirier inside the Octagon

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier haven’t liked each other for quite some time and now “Chaos” wants to settle their differences inside the Octagon.

Covington and Poirier had a falling out after Colby picked Khabib Nurmagomedov to defeat his longtime teammate. After that, Poirier said it would be on sight if he saw Covington and the two have continued to take shots at one another. For ‘Chaos’, he says Poirier actually weighs more than him so he thinks it’s a fair fight.

“People were giving me a lot of stuff this week. They were like, ‘why are you picking on Dustin?’ Dude, Dustin weighs more than me,” Covington said to James Lynch of Fanatics View. “We used to weigh in at American Top Team all the time. The guy would weigh 188, 190. I’m like 185. I just don’t want to cut a bunch of weight because I know I’m the best in the world at the weight class that I fight in.

“I don’t have to look for a weight advantage and cut all this weight to feel like I’m the bigger guy. So all the people saying ‘stop picking on lightweights,’ I’m picking on a guy that’s bigger than me,” Covington continued. “It’s not my fault Dustin was saying to the media, ‘It’s on sight when I see Colby.’ But I’ve seen the guy 40 or 50 times since he said it’s on sight, so who’s the man of their word? Who’s not a man of their word?”

Although Poirier is set to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title after he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264, Covington believes this is the fight that makes sense. They used to be training partners but had a big falling out and Colby wants to settle inside the Octagon and show Poirier who his daddy is.

“His best money opportunity if he wants to do good business is to come up to 170 and see daddy. This is a personal rivalry. This isn’t like I’m trying to pick on someone and there’s no narrative to the fight,” Covington concluded. “This guy, we go back 10 years training together and he said some things to me in the gym, I’ve said some things to him. There’s deep, deep, deep personal issues with this drama and this beef, and I just hope they get settled in the octagon someday. But if they don’t, then the fans get to know who daddy is.”

Would you like to see Colby Covington vs. Dustin Poirier?