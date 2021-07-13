Henry Cejudo slams “hoe” Dominick Cruz for suggesting that Conor McGregor needs to “accept the losses”

Henry Cejudo has slammed Dominick Cruz after the former bantamweight champ gave some advice to Conor McGregor.

After McGregor suffered a TKO doctor stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 following his leg breaking, he was still trash-talking Poirier. However, for Cruz, he believes McGregor needs to just accept defeat.

“After multiple losses like that, you tend to sit on your hands and shut up. We’re not seeing that. We’re not seeing the silence, we’re not seeing the humility,” Cruz said on the UFC 264 post-fight show about McGregor. “There’s a position where you get smashed sometimes and you have to accept that as a fighter. That is part of why we do martial arts, is to accept the losses and the wins and grow from them. When you don’t accept these losses, how do you grow? How do you fill the gap?”

After Cruz said that about McGregor, many wondered why he said that, especially after the way he handled his loss to Henry Cejudo.

If you recall, Dominick Cruz claimed for weeks and still does, that referee Keith Peterson stopped the fight early. He also said Peterson smelt like alcohol and cigarettes in the cage.

Following Cruz’s advice to McGregor, Cejudo responded to the former bantamweight champ and blasted him.

The blind leading the blind. Hey @DominickCruz does the ref still smell like alcohol 🥃 and cigarettes 🚬? Take your own advice hoe! #bendtheknee https://t.co/DxhKfDaOmp — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 12, 2021

“The blind leading the blind. Hey @dominickcruz does the ref still smell like alcohol and cigarettes? Take your own advice hoe! #bendtheknee,” Henry Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

It’s a funny response from Cejudo that does have some truth to it. As of right now, Cruz has not responded to “Triple C” and it’s uncertain if he will. However, there’s no doubt the rivalry between the two fighters will remain. McGregor, meanwhile, has also not responded to Cruz’s advice following his UFC 264 loss.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo blasting Dominick Cruz after his advice to Conor McGregor after his loss at UFC 264?