Colby Covington trashes Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 268: “Let’s not forget that he was put down by the common cold”

Colby Covington trashed Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 268, saying “let’s not forget that he was put down by the common cold.”

Covington is set to take on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 268 this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. It is a rematch between the two bitter rivals after they previously met at UFC 245 in December 2019. That night, it was Usman who defeated Covington via fifth-round knockout. This weekend, Covington will finally get the chance to exact revenge on his bitter rival.

Should Covington defeat Usman and win the belt, there will be plenty of fans who are going to push for him to fight Chimaev next. After Chimaev smashed Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last weekend, he is one of the biggest names in the division right now and someone who many fans want to see fight for the belt. But if you ask Covington, Chimaev isn’t ready for that.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 268, Covington trashed Chimaev, as he took a shot at his first name and then poked fun at Chimaev having COVID-19 earlier this year.

“‘Cumshot’ Chimaev, he’s got a lot more work than get three fights in the UFC. You guys hype these guys up real quick, but let’s not forget that he was put down by the common cold,” Covington told the media (h/t MMAjunkie.com). “He was ready to retire off the common cold. That’s a 99.9 percent survival rate to beat the common cold. ‘Cumshot’ Chimaev was ready to give it up and retire. He doesn’t want to fight me. He has a way less chance than 99.9 percent chance against me.”

Do you want to see Colby Covington fight Khamzat Chimaev, and who do you think wins a fight between them?