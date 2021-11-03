Kamaru Usman confident he’ll stop Colby Covington in a ‘flawless’ performance at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman believes he’ll finish Colby Covington again at UFC 268.

In the main event of the stacked pay-per-view card, Usman is set to have his highly-anticipated rematch against Covington. The two fought at UFC 245 in one of the best fights of 2019 as they went back-and-forth before Usman got the fifth-round TKO.

Now, ahead of his rematch, he is expecting a much better performance as he admits he fought too emotional last time out. This time, he says that won’t be the case as he’ll make it a flawless performance.

“For me, the wrong that I want to right is in that fight, I fought with emotion. As much emotion I was willing to display is what I fought with, which is why I think I got hit quite a bit, but it was fun. I had fun,” Usman said at UFC 268 media day. “That lets you know that I got a little mad man in me too. I don’t mind getting hit… I want to make it a little bit more flawless this time around.”

If Kamaru Usman does beat and finish Covington again, it likely will end their rivalry. Yet, the welterweight champion admits he would be open to the trilogy even if he goes up 2-0 due to the fact he is in it for pay-per-views and he knows this fight sells.

“Now I’m in the business of pay-per-view. I don’t know if I want him that far back. Of course, I want to go out there and stop him, but I want him to quickly make his way back so I can stop him again for a little bit more money,” Usman added.

Regardless, Usman is just focused on handling business in Madison Square Garden at UFC 268.

