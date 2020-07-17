Colby Covington: “The UFC hates me and they hold a grudge against me”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington believes he hasn’t been booked for another fight yet because the UFC “hates” him and holds a “grudge” against him.

Covington hasn’t fought since UFC 245 last December when he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in the last round of their epic welterweight title fight. Since then, Covington has remained on the sidelines without an opponent, though a week doesn’t go by where he isn’t busy calling one of the top contenders at 170lbs out.

This week, Covington reaffirmed his position that he wants to fight rival Tyron Woodley, a former training partner at American Top Team who Covington has beefed with for the last several years. Taking to his social media this week, Covington said that he finally got an offer from the UFC to fight Woodley, but the former champ turned him down yet again.

Speaking to James Lynch of The Line Movement, Covington said that he knows the real reason why he hasn’t been booked for his next fight yet.

“To be honest, I just think the UFC hates me and they hold a grudge against me for no reason. Any way they can try to f*ck me and screw me at any corner, they’re going to do that,” Covington said.

“I begged to fight Woodley, the fans have been clamoring to see that fight for three or four years, that fight has been manifesting itself for seven or eight years since we used to train together at American Top Team and we were training partners. So this is a grudge match that needs to be settled.”

Covington went on to explain why he wants to fight Woodley so badly.

“This is a real beef. You’ve got a guy whose a liberal little cuck and then you’ve got the alpha male who’s got MAGA bombs on his hands. So it only makes sense, it’s just the storyline in that fight alone is so good. I begged to fight him on one weeks’ notice and they never gave me the call,” Covington said.

With Usman likely set to fight No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns next pending a negative COVID-19 test result for the Brazilian, it leaves Covington in a spot where he needs to take another fight in order to remain in title contention in the stacked welterweight division. It seems like he wants Woodley badly, so let’s see if the UFC can get the fight booked.

Do you think the UFC will get the Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley fight done?