Colby Covington says he will be talking to Trump about deporting Ali Abdelaziz

Colby Covington and Ali Abdelaziz have a storied past. The two got into it with each other at a buffet in Las Vegas, and have since traded jabs at each other in interviews.

Now, however, after Abdelaziz’s latest incident at a PFL event where he punched Abe Kawa, ‘Chaos’ is taking it to another level. He questions why the manager has yet to be deported and plans on talking to President, Donald Trump about it. He also says there is a pending sexual assault charge against the Dominance MMA CEO that no one knows about.

“Well, first off, you got to get his name right. His name is Ali Abdelasleaze. The sleazeball is a terrorist rat. The guy has no boundaries, I can’t believe he hasn’t been deported yet,” Colby Covington said to Submission Radio. “By the way, I’m about to get on the phone with Donald Trump after I get off this interview. That is the second time he has punched someone in the face in the last couple of months. He has two charges pending in Vegas against him.

“Also, I don’t know if you guys, you guys should do your research and do some digging into this, but he also has a sexual assault case against one of the UFC employees for trying to rape one of the UFC employees at an event. You should dig into that and start asking Ali those questions. The guy is a complete scumbag, a dirtbag, and I don’t know how he hasn’t been deported yet,” he continued. “He must have definitely ratted all his friends from Egypt and got them life sentences and must still be giving them informant type information to be getting off all the charges he has gotten off. That guy is literally done everything there is to in the book besides kill somebody that we know of. The guy is a sleazeball and that is that.”

Currently, there is no proof of the sexual assault charge, but the other two charges are legitimate and ongoing.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/16/2019.