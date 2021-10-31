Colby Covington says he “feels like a little kid before Christmas” ahead of Kamaru Usman rematch at UFC 268

Colby Covington says he “feels like a little kid before Christmas” ahead of the Kamaru Usman UFC welterweight title rematch at UFC 268.

Covington and Usman first met at UFC 245 in December 2019. In what was one of the best fights of that year, Covington and Usman battled five hard rounds before Usman finished Covington in the final minute of round five. In the two years since then, Covington has been calling for a rematch, and next Saturday at UFC 268, he will finally get the rematch.

Speaking to TMZ Sports ahead of UFC 268, Covington expressed his excitement for next week’s pay-per-view card, saying that he feels just “like a little kid before Christmas.”

“Man, I feel like a little kid before Christmas. I’m so excited I finally got what I’ve been begging for and what I earned. Most people want to say that this fight wasn’t competitive the first time we fought. Man, I beat him multiple rounds. He had to take multiple fouls and multiple timeouts. I kicked him in the liver and they called it a nut shot. I had him on the wobbly street with the high kick and he’s faking the eye poke on the right eye when it barely grazed his left eye so we know he’s a terrible actor,” Covington said.

“The great thing is that’s in that past now. Now we get to see the evolution of our games. It’s been two years since we first fought. He’s at a new camp, I’m at a new camp. I have great new energy around me, great coaches… I just know this is my destiny. I will be the UFC undisputed champion, only on pay-per-view from the mecca, Madison Square Garden, on November 6.”

Do you think Colby Covington has what it takes to pull off the upset against Kamaru Usman at UFC 267?