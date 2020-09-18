Colby Covington reacts after Tyron Woodley sports “Make Racists Fade Again” hat at UFC Vegas 11 presser

UFC welterweight Colby Covington reacted after Tyron Woodley sported a “Make Racists Fade Again” hat at the UFC Vegas 11 presser.

Covington and Woodley were set to be the stars of the press conference and had been advertised as such all week long, but the UFC chose to bring in several undercard fighters instead such as Khamzat Chimaev, Donald Cerrone, and Niko Price to be the faces of the presser instead. Covington and Woodley did eventually show up, but it wasn’t for the back-and-forth type of press conference that most expected it to be.

Instead, Woodley wore a “Make Racists Fade Again” hat and answered the phrase “Back Lives Matter” when the media asked questions. Covington was asked about the UFC changing the format of the press conference and he had a theory why it happened.

“I would think that Tyron asked not to engage with me in person. He’s doing his little thing; he’s trying to copy what I do. He’s wearing some hat that says whatever it said, ‘Make Racists Fade Again,’ but the only person catching a fade is Tyron Woodley on Saturday night. He’s the only one that’s racist,” Covington said (via MMAFighting.com).

“The only race there is in this fight is the race to get him out of the UFC.”

There is no love lost between Covington and Woodley, former teammates at American Top Team. And while Covington was hoping to get the opportunity to take a few shots at Woodley at the presser, he says he’s not worried as he’s focused on other things.

“I just would say that I’ve got better things to do,” Covington said. “I was planning speeches to hang out with the president and attend his rally. I’m doing bigger things these days,” Covington said.

“I’m not really worried about anything Tyron does. The only thing that I’m going to be worried about is if he tries to rap in that octagon.”

How excited are you to watch Colby Covington fight Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11?