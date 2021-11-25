Colby Covington on the state of Conor McGregor’s career: “It’s sad to see, man. It’s a big downfall”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington commented on the state of Conor McGregor’s career, saying that “it’s sad to see, man. It’s a big downfall.”

Covington is coming off of a close loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 268 earlier this month. McGregor, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight back at UFC 264 in August. He is hoping to step back into the Octagon in 2022, but despite being out on the sidelines with a broken leg, McGregor has continued to open his loud mouth from his seat on social media.

As far as Covington goes, McGregor is just looking to get attention when he speaks, and “Chaos” believes that it’s sad to see what has happened to the career of McGregor.

“He just looks to get headlines. He’s just looking to stay in the spotlight, you know, get some attention around him because he’s coming off some losses. People are questioning if he still has it, what he’s still capable of doing. He’s made a lot of money, man. He had a great career and he’s had some special moments in the UFC and in his career where he’s made so much money that he’s so filthy rich that he thinks he’s above the law now,” Covington told James Lynch (via MMA News).

“He thinks that money can buy you whatever you want, but money cannot buy you out of punching an old dude off a stool, or hitting someone’s phone, or throwing a trolley through a bus, or his latest at the music awards, trying (to attack) Machine Gun Kelly. It’s sad to see, man. It’s a big downfall. I don’t think things are gonna turn out good for him in the long run. I think he’s the type of guy that we will see this come back to haunt him and he could be behind bars someday.”

