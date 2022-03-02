Colby Covington claims Joanna Jedrzejczyk used to send him flirtatious DM’s after training requesting to go on dates

Colby Covington is claiming that Joanna Jedrzejczyk used to send him flirtatious DM’s after training sessions, requesting that he go out on dates with her. The two used to train out of the gym American Top Team (ATT), and to date Joanna continues to train there.

‘Chaos’ (16-3 MMA) vs ‘Gamebred’ (35-15 MMA) main event welterweight fight takes place this coming Saturday, March 5th at UFC 272 in Paradise, Nevada.

Jedrzejczyk has come out and admitted that while Colby Covington is a ‘hell of a fighter’, she believes Jorge Masvidal is going to come out the winner of the upcoming match.

In speaking with ‘The Schmo’, Jedrzejczyk had this to say about Covington:

“It’s a big fight. It’s probably going to be one of the biggest fights of 2022. Jorge Masvidal has this ATT nation behind his back but Colby’s a hell of a fighter, very dedicated. I remember them both training here. They used to do training together for one and a half hours and do some extra training together after. So, they both are very dedicated, very talented but I feel like Jorge Masvidal is going to surprise like he did in the fight with Ben Askren or Darren Till, for example.”

Covington is addressing Jędrzejczyk and attributing her animosity towards him as being due to him rejecting her advances years ago. Claiming she is a woman scorned, Covington is not understanding as to why she would talk smack about him prior to a title fight.

Covington, in speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto had this to say about Jedrzejczyk’s beef with him (h/t MMANews):

“No journalist out there can go look at the timeline of events of who started running their mouth first. I never said nothing to Joanna. I never said nothing to Dustin (Poirier). They started getting jealous of my success and that I was rising up.”

Colby continued:

“And they’re such egomaniacs, they didn’t like that someone was next to them in the gym that was on that same level in the UFC. So they started trashing me in the media. ‘Oh, (BLEEP) Colby and his antics! Oh, he’s a piece of (BLEEP) person! Dirtbag, blah, blah!’ OK, yeah, you wanna say things about me? Don’t think I’m not gonna say the truth right back to you.”

Not mincing words, Colby had this to say about Joanna:

“So of course, I’m gonna come back at “The Boobie Woman” Joanna. You’re talking (BLEEP) about me before I’m getting ready for a title fight. I’ve never said one thing about you. I don’t care about you. You used to send me DMs after training, wanting to flirt with me and go out on dates. Just because I didn’t give you attention, Joanna, don’t get mad at me and talk (BLEEP).”

What are your thoughts on who will be the victor this weekend at UFC 272, Covington or Masvidal? Do you agree with Jedrzejczyk that Masdival is going to surprise Covington?Share your prediction in the comment section PENN Nation!