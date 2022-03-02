Dana White on the possibility of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3: “I’d be shocked if that fight didn’t happen again”

Dana White, UFC President, would not be surprised if there was a trilogy match-up between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in the near future.

The two fighters first met in the Octagon in March of 2016 in the welterweight main event at UFC 196. It was to be a win for Diaz (21-13 MMA) by submission in the second round.

Once again in August of 2016 at UFC 202, Diaz and McGregor (22-6 MMA) battled it out, this time McGregor won by decision.

It has left many fans wondering when they might see a rematch between the two UFC warriors. It’s been six years since they battled through their two fights and the series ended in a 1-1 tie. A trilogy fight would be in order and is sure to be a high profile event.

Dana White spoke with ‘TMZ Sports’ about the possibility of a trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz saying:

“I wouldn’t count out a Conor/Nate 3. Listen, I’d be shocked if that fight didn’t happen again. (McGregor’s) chomping at the bit to come back. Realistically, when you look at everything that he’s got going on right now with coming back, and other things that need to be done to get ready to prepare again, it’s probably early fall.”

Dana and fans alike would like to see a rematch before either of the two fighters head towards retirement. Conor, 33, last fought at UFC 264 in July 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) by KO in the first round. Diaz, 36, last fought at UFC 263 in June 2021, losing by decision to Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA).

‘The Stockton Slugger’ shared his own take on his current score line with ‘Notorious’, being tied at 1-1 he said:

“He got finished off with a choke. That last fight didn’t even thangs out. He’s still far behind but it’s Gucci.”

McGregor has been sidelined after suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier back in July of 2021.

Would you like to see a Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 this fall? Who do you think would end the tie between the superstars? Share you thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!