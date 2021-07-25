Cody Garbrandt wants to fight “great human being” Brandon Moreno next: “I think it’s a great stylistic matchup for myself”

Cody Garbrandt wants to fight “great human being” Brandon Moreno next, suggesting that it would be a favorable stylistic matchup for him.

Garbrandt is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Rob Font in his last fight, and since then he has made it clear that he is interested in moving down to flyweight next. Remember, Garbrandt was actually supposed to make his 125lbs last year against former champion Deivieson Figueiredo, but he was forced to pull out of the fight due to COVID-19. Now that he’s healthy and active again, Garbrandt’s next move is to cut down an extra 10lbs and make the flyweight limit, and he wants to get his hands on Moreno’s belt.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Gabrandt made the argument why he deserves the next title shot at 125lbs against the new UFC flyweight champion Moreno.

“It just makes sense. If Brandon wants to fight, I think he’s a great champion, a great human being. He’s leveled up a lot in his last few fights. I like him as a person, super happy for the kid. The trajectory and career that he’s had, being cut from the UFC, being the last pick on The Ultimate Fighter to becoming a world champion. A small percentage is able to be a world champion inside the UFC. He’s done it, did it in miraculous fashion with how he beat Figgy, so yeah I think he’s a great fighter. I think it’s a great stylistic matchup for myself and I finally get to fight at my natural weight where I think I’ll perform the best,” Garbrandt said.

Moreno has also admitted that he is interested in Garbrandt as his next fight, so let’s see what the UFC matchmakers decide to do, but there is certainly a chance this he is next.

Do you want to see Cody Garbrandt vs. Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight title?