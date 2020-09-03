Cody Garbrandt tests positive for COVID-19

Ahead of his training camp for UFC 256 in November, UFC flyweight title contender Cody Garbrandt has tested positive for COVID-19.

AG Fight first reported that Garbrandt tested positive for the coronavirus. The former UFC bantamweight champion reportedly tested positive earlier in the week for COVID-19 and he is currently in isolation as he waits for the results of his latest test. The report says that Garbrandt is feeling better but he did experience mild symptoms including a headache. However, the hope is he will be able to test negative and get back to training camp soon.

According to the report, Cody Garbrandt’s flyweight title fight at UFC 256 against champion Deiveson Figueiredo is still on for November 21. The fight, which will mark Garbrandt’s first outing at 125lbs in the Octagon, is set to headline the UFC’s pay-per-view November event. The co-main event sees UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko take on Jennifer Maia.

Thankfully, it looks like the UFC will be able to keep the Garbrandt vs. Figueiredo fight intact. The promotion has long many fights due to COVID-19 ever since the pandemic began in March, but many of those fights were last-minute scratches. The fact that Garbrandt tested positive two months before his fight takes place is actually good news for him as he should have ample time to get healthy and get back in the Octagon. It’s worth noting that Figueiredo also tested positive for COVID-19 back in May but he recovered.

Garbrandt received the UFC flyweight title shot against Figueiredo over top contenders at 125lbs such as Brandon Moreno, Alex Perez, and Askar Askarov, despite the fact he has never fought at flyweight in the UFC. After knocking out Raphael Assuncao in devastating fashion at UFC 250 in June, Garbrandt told UFC president Dana White that he wanted to move down in weight and fight for a second world title. White and the UFC liked the matchup against Figueiredo and decided to book it to headline the November PPV card.