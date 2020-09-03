Michael Chiesa dubs Demetrious Johnson as the undisputed GOAT of MMA

Michael Chiesa thinks the number one GOAT spot belongs to Demetrious Johnson

On Twitter, MMA journalist Sean Sheehan posted a clip of “Mighty Mouse” during some of his best Octagon moments and wrote, “Just take a moment to enjoy the most skilful fighter in human history.”

Chiesa was quick to retweet the video and declare “DJ” as the undisputed GOAT. He commented: “Greatest fighter of all time, don’t @ me.”

In the comments, a lot of fans shared their unanimous agreement. However, some fans pedalled Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jon Jones as the undisputed GOAT.

Recently, Johnson was called out by Deiveson Figueiredo, who captured the vacant UFC flyweight title with a rematch victory against Joseph Benavidez in July.

“That’s definitely a fight that all the fans would want to see—me against Demetrious Johnson,” Figueiredo said post-fight. “But if the UFC wants to bring him back, I’m going to be very happy. I’m going to knock him out and with a lot of pride, and I’m very happy to do that.”

Johnson, who ruled over the UFC flyweight division for many years, isn’t phased by these callouts, and feels that they only help to build his brand.

“I don’t think anything of it,” Johnson told SCMP MMA this week. “If they want to mention my name, they can mention my name. That’s how I think of it. I think of it as them building my brand.

“I’m not even in the company any more and I still get brought up all the time, which is awesome. That just speaks to what I have been able to do in my career in mixed martial arts.”

Demetrious Johnson has gone 3-0 since moving to ONE Championship, defeating Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada and Danny Kingad to become the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion. He’s expected to get the next crack at the promotion’s flyweight champion, Adriano Moraes, but the status of the bout is uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

