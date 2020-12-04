Coach Roddy doesn’t see a path for Dustin Poirier to beat “stone-cold killer” Conor McGregor

Owen Roddy doesn’t know how Dustin Poirier can beat Conor McGregor.

In the main event of UFC 257, Poirier is set to rematch McGregor in a very intriguing bout. It could very well determine the number one contender at lightweight and according to Roddy, McGregor is in the best shape of his life.

“A killer. Honest to God just a stone-cold killer. One, he’s coming off the Cerrone camp, he was in great form, he was motivated, he was in a good place,” Roddy said of Conor McGregor on The Bash MMA. “Then he wanted to go on this run throughout the year, and COVID messed it all up for everybody, but he didn’t stop training. He hasn’t stopped. He’s been very active, working all areas of mixed martial arts, and you can see that now. He’s in the best shape I’ve ever seen him in my entire life.”

In the rematch, Conor McGregor is the betting favorite but many pundits believe Poirier is a much different fighter than the first time and can give the Irishman problems. For Roddy, he isn’t so sure as he thinks McGregor is just too good and doesn’t see how Poirier can beat him.

“I think Poirier has improved an awful lot since that first fight. I think Conor has improved more since then, as well, you know. They’re definitely two better fighters than they were when they first met, but I still think Conor is just the better fighter,” Roddy explained. “I think he’s too precise. Poirier, his skills have definitely improved. His hands are very good, he’s tough, he’s durable, he sets a good pace, but I just don’t see where he beats Conor, I just don’t see it. Conor’s just too good everywhere, too precise and too clinical with his striking.”

There is no question Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 is a much different fight but Roddy is expecting a very similar result.

