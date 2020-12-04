Donald Cerrone says he will “be ready” for Niko Price rematch next spring

UFC welterweight fan favorite Donald Cerrone says he will “be ready” for a rematch against recent opponent Niko Price for next spring.

Cerrone and Price battled to a hard-fought majority draw at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley in September. After the fight, both men expressed interest in a rematch because the draw result was unsatisfying for both. However, that rematch won’t be happening anytime soon. Price was recently suspended for six months by the Nevada Athletic Commission for marijuana, so he will be on the shelf for a while.

After hearing he would be suspended for six months and fined $8,500, Price took to his social media to release a statement thanking his supporters. True to his ‘anywhere, anytime’ moniker, the first comment on the Instagram post is from Cerrone, who jumped in right away to tell Price that he will be waiting for him.

Niko Price: Thank you all for the support. I wanna come back ASAP when this is over in March/April. @seanshelby @ufc #ufc #florida #fighting

Donald Cerrone: I’ll be ready when you are amigo!!!

A rematch between Price and Cerrone does make some sense. No one wants a draw, and it was a fun fight that they could easily run back. Remember, there were multiple eye poke infractions committed by Price in this fight that led to the draw. So a clean fight in a rematch could be an even more competitive bout than the first one was.

What complicates things is that Cerrone recently said that he wants to move back to lightweight for one more title run. Price is of course at 170. Maybe Cerrone is planning on fighting multiple times over the next few months at multiple weight classes, then. If both guys are free next spring, maybe the UFC could run back Cerrone and Price.

Do you want to see the rematch between Niko Price and Donald Cerrone?