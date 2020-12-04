Gilbert Burns frustrated with multiple delays to Kamaru Usman fight, still waiting for contract for UFC 258

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns is frustrated with the delays to the Kamaru Usman fight and is still waiting to sign a contract for UFC 258.

Remember, Burns was supposed to fight Usman back in July at UFC 251 on Fight Island. Unfortunately for Burns, he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the fight, opening up the opportunity for Jorge Masvidal to step in on short notice and save the day. After Usman beat Masvidal, the UFC re-booked Usman vs. Burns for UFC 256 but the fight fell off once again due to Usman being injured. Now that both men are healthy, the UFC is targeting UFC 258 on February 13 for the fight.

According to Burns, though, nothing is a done deal yet. The welterweight had waves of momentum earlier this year after beating Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley in back-to-back fights to earn a title shot, but the last six months have been a writeoff. Speaking to John Hyun Ko of Kumite TV, Burns said that he’s frustrated with the long delay in making this fight a reality, and admitted he still hasn’t signed a contract. However, Burns said he has been talking to UFC president Dana White about it.

A short clip from my interview with Gilbert Burns (@GilbertDurinho) for Korean media. He gives some clarification on the welterweight title fight vs Kamaru Usman at #UFC258 on 2/13 . Full Interview Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/YXaY5Jvmr0 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) December 4, 2020

“The fight was postponed to January 23, and I was just like, ‘Wow. Ok, no problem. We’re going to keep working and getting better.’ Boom, then they’re targeting February 13 but we still haven’t seen the contract. But I’m looking forward. I got a good word from Dana and from the UFC that that’s the date they’re looking for. Now I’m just waiting on the contract and getting better,” Burns said.

While it’s been a rough six-month stretch for Burns to end 2020, if the UFC can get the Usman fight booked for February then things will be looking up for him in 2021. In the meantime, he will continue to train and get better while he prepares for the toughest fight of his career yet against the dominant welterweight champion Usman.

