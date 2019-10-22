Coach: Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone rematch verbally agreed upon

For those wondering what will be next for Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone following their recent losses, it appears as if the two fan favorite fighters are on a collision course once again.

According to Pettis’ head coach Duke Roufus via Facebook, both “Showtime” and “Cowboy” have verbally agreed to meet each other on a future card, inside the UFC Octagon. Pettis and Cerrone competed at January 2013’s UFC on FOX 6 card in a fight Pettis won via first round TKO.

“It has been a longtime in the making. The @ufc offered @showtimepettis a rematch with @cowboycerrone,” Roufus posted on Facebook. “Donald & Anthony have professionally reached out personally to one another & have agreed to fight each other. Both guys have given MMA some epic performances fighting all the top fighters in sport. We are just waiting on a date to dance.”

After a corner stoppage TKO loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 229, Pettis made the move up to the welterweight division. Pettis would knock out Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 6 in March, which would set him up for a huge fight with the returning Nate Diaz at UFC 241. Diaz would defeat Pettis via unanimous decision.

Cerrone returned to the lightweight division at the beginning of the year and picked up a second round TKO win over Alex Hernandez at UFC on ESPN+ 1, as well as a unanimous decision win in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 9 against Al Iaquinta. Being the very active competitor that he is, “Cowboy” returned a little over a month later to welcome Tony Ferguson back to the Octagon at UFC 238 in Chicago, losing via TKO after the cage-side doctor stopped the fight due to an eye injury. Cerrone would look to bounce back in the main event of last month’s UFC on ESPN+ 16 event in Vancouver and was finished in the first round by the surging Justin Gaethje.

There’s currently no word on what weight class the possible rematch between Pettis and Cerrone would take place.

Who takes the potential rematch between Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/22/2019.