Ciryl Gane willing to sit out and wait for title shot following win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane is willing to sit out and wait for a title shot following his win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30.

Gane and Volkov stood in the center of the Octagon and banged it out for 25 minutes in what was a technical striking battle between the two big men. Although Volkov had his moments, it was mostly Gane who was in control of the fight from the start of it until the end, and he was awarded a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards following the match. Gane’s MMA record now stands at 9-0 and he’s a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 30, Gane was asked what he wants to do next in his career. As far as the Frenchman is concerned, after racking up six straight wins in the UFC, he is ready to fight for the belt, and he’s prepared to sit out and wait to fight the winner of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2 to do so.

Ciryl Gane says he thinks he proved it that he doesn’t need another fight for the title shot and adds, not in this video, he’s willing to sit out and wait for title shot #UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/24bptWzhVm — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) June 26, 2021

“Today I proved it. I don’t think I need another fight for the title shot. I think this guy Volkov was a pretty great challenge to prove it, and I proved it, I did it. So tomorrow, yes, of course, if the UFC wants to match me for the title shot, my man, I’m ready,” Gane said.

Gane is one of the top-five ranked heavyweights on the UFC roster right now and he probably isn’t more than one more win away from fighting for the belt. Ngannou and Lewis will first have to settle their differences, and there have been whispers that fight will have to be pushed back from August to September. There’s also Jon Jones out there waiting for a title shot. But based on everything Gane’s done so far, he believes he deserves it next.

