Ciryl Gane reacts to callout from perennial heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes

Ciryl Gane has given his thoughts on the callout he received from fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.

At UFC Paris last weekend, Ciryl Gane finished Tai Tuivasa in what proved to be a thoroughly entertaining heavyweight main event in the French capital. He had to overcome some adversity, but ‘Bon Gamin’ still managed to prove that he’s a real threat in the title picture.

One man who was watching closely is none other than Curtis Blaydes, another top prospect who is coming off the back of a controversial win over Tom Aspinall at UFC London – which was controversial, of course, due to the Englishman suffering a nasty knee injury just 15 seconds into the bout.

After Blaydes noted that he wanted to take on the winner of Gane vs Tuivasa, Ciryl used his post-fight press conference to note that the match-up isn’t really of interest to him right now.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen exactly. People talk about Stipe [Miocic] against Jones, but I’m here,” Gane said. “I don’t have a good answer [about who is next] – maybe Jon Jones for the hype, for the money. I think maybe Stipe or Jones [will be next]. I’m sorry, bro, if I have a choice, it’s not going to be [Curtis] Blaydes. This is not smart.”

Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones appear to be on a collision course with the popular opinion being that they’ll collide in the UFC’s final pay-per-view card of the year in December.

Either way, though, Blaydes isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

What do you think about the possibility of Ciryl Gane vs Curtis Blaydes? Do you think the bout makes sense or should they instead go down different paths in pursuit of the gold? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!