Chris Weidman set for combat sports return at Polaris 23 in grappling match against Owen Livesey

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is slated for his combat sports return.

The former titleholder has been out of action since his clash with Uriah Hall in April 2021. In that outing at UFC 261, Weidman shattered his leg when throwing a kick. ‘Prime Time’ checked the blow, causing the injury, and giving Hall the first-ever victory in promotional history without throwing a strike.

While the check shattered the former champion’s left fibula and tibia, he remained hopeful. The following June, he was back to training, albeit, very lightly. Sadly, Weidman was forced to go under the knife once again months later, as his leg wasn’t healing properly.

It’s been months since Chris Weidman has discussed a return to the octagon. Last August, his teammate, and close friend, Stephen Thompson revealed the former champion was targeting a return in mid-2023. While Weidman’s UFC return is yet to be announced, he will be competing soon. Albeit, he won’t be competing in the cage, instead, he’ll be hitting the grappling mats.

It was recently announced that the former middleweight champion would be competing at Polaris 23 on March 11th. Weidman is expected to face Owen Livesey at the event, a prominent Judoka, and grappler. The two are expected to headline the event, which will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

While his UFC return is yet to be announced, this seems to be a good sign for the former champion’s return. Holding a professional record of 15-6, Weidman has defeated names such as Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, and more, in his octagon run thus far.

