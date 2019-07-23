Chris Weidman returns against Dominick Reyes and the trash talk has already began

Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes is set to headline UFC Boston on Oct. 18.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani first reported that talks of Weidman vs. Reyes were underway. At the time of his report, there were still some hurdles to overcome. It didn’t take long for those roadblocks to be cleared as just hours later, Brett Okamoto was able to confirm with sources that verbal agreements are in place.

Before the bout was verbally agreed upon, Dominick Reyes took to his Twitter account to fire off a warning to Chris Weidman.

I agree and I want Jones, but if they want me to take Weidmans head to prove I am the one, I'd be more than happy! #proveit #devastator — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) July 23, 2019

“I agree and I want Jones, but if they want me to take Weidman’s head to prove I am the one, I’d be more than happy! #proveit #devastator.”

It didn’t take long for the former UFC middleweight champion to fire back.

Did you forget you had a controversial split decision win your last fight? You think u would deserve a title shot ? And about taking my head I look forward to making you humble. https://t.co/GHva7RY2Z9 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 23, 2019

“Did you forget you had a controversial split decision win your last fight? You think u would deserve a title shot ? And about taking my head I look forward to making you humble.”

Reyes returned the heat.

Did you forget your last 4 at middleweight!? Controversial or not a win is a win. In fact, It gave YOU this opportunity so I'll just have my best performance against you (ex-champion). Then there will be no debate I am The 1. Don't confuse confidence with arrogance Chris. #mytime https://t.co/gkyzQecJkC — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) July 23, 2019

“Did you forget your last 4 at middleweight!? Controversial or not a win is a win. In fact, it gave YOU this opportunity so I’ll just have my best performance against you (ex-champion). Then there will be no debate I am The 1. Don’t confuse confidence with arrogance Chris. #mytime”

Finally, Chris Weidman relished in his own accomplishments while downplaying Reyes’ skills.

I have more UFC world title belts then you have UfC finishes. See you in Boston, Devastator. https://t.co/sLSYgznYHy — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 23, 2019

“I have more UFC world title belts then you have UFC finishes. See you in Boston, Devastator.”

Weidman is making the move up to light heavyweight after going 1-4 in his last five outings. In all four of those losses, Weidman was finished via KO or TKO. His last win was back in July 2017 against Kelvin Gastelum.

As for Reyes, he’s an undefeated prospect at 205 pounds. “The Devastator” is hoping to break out as a contender. In his last Octagon appearance, Reyes took a split decision victory over Volkan Oezdemir.