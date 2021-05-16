Chris Weidman provides latest health update on broken leg: “Pain is getting way more tolerable while standing”

UFC middleweight Chris Weidman provided a health update on his broken leg, saying “Pain is getting way more tolerable while standing.”

Weidman broke his leg last month at UFC 261 when the first leg kick he threw against Uriah Hall was checked and resulted in Weidman’s right leg snapping in half. It was one of the most brutal injuries we have ever seen inside the Octagon and Weidman figures to have a long road to recovery from his ailment. “The All-American” has been regularly updating his fans on social media about the status of his leg, and on Sunday he posted a positive health update, where he also shared a picture of his good leg and his bad leg.

Chris Weidman: Pain is getting way more tolerable while standing; thank God! The blood flows into my leg is still insane when I have to get up, as you can see the difference in colors. The doctor said because blood vessels and veins are damaged from the trauma, the blood has a hard time traveling back up the body, fighting gravity. Again thank you for all the love and support. Blown away. Ps. Don’t make this post about my toenails. I have been neglecting my feet the last 12 years of walking around mats all day barefoot. I just got a script of drops to put on nails. Hopefully, that helps #3weeksout #recovery #theallamerican

Weidman is still ranked in the top-15 at 185lbs but he figures to need at least a year off following this horrible injury. He has said that he will fight again and hopes to make a comeback whenever his leg is fully mended. But at this point, his entire focus is on getting healthy and making sure he can walk properly again after his leg was shattered.

We here at BJPenn.com wish Chris Weidman the best in his recovery from his broken leg.