Charles Oliveira sleeps with the belt his first night as UFC lightweight champion

Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira slept with his belt the night after stopping Michael Chandler to win it at UFC 262.

Oliveira knocked out Chandler in the second round of the UFC 262 headliner to become the promotion’s new champion at 155lbs. Oliveira has been in the UFC since 2010 so to win the title 11 years later after first making his organizational debut is quite an accomplishment. It’s proof that if you keep working hard and improve your game that anyone in this sport can become a champion. Finding the correct weight class also helps, as Oliveira has clearly been much more effective as a lightweight than he was while competing at featherweight.

After 28 fights in the Octagon, Oliveira is now a champion, and he’s making sure to enjoy every moment of it. The day after winning the belt at UFC 262, “Do Bronx” took to his social media where he posted a photo of himself sleeping with his new 155lbs belt.

Oliveira also showed off a photo gallery of him posing with his new championship belt.

Following the win over Chandler, Oliveira is now the UFC lightweight champion and naturally, he will attract the interest of the top fighters in the division, including former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former interim champion Dustin Poirier. Those two meet in their trilogy match at UFC 264 this summer, and Oliveira will likely be on deck to fight the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier for the belt sometime later this year. Regardless of who he fights, however, it’s incredible to see Oliveira with the belt wrapped around his waist. He has been one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC for years and deserves all the success that he comes his way, including winning the UFC lightweight title.

Did you ever see Charles Oliveira winning the UFC lightweight championship or would you consider him to be one of the biggest surprise champions in promotional history?