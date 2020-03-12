Charles Oliveira wants to defend his country at UFC Brasilia by shutting up Kevin Lee

Charles Oliveira plans on beating Kevin Lee to defend Brazil in the main event of UFC Brasilia this Saturday.

Lee is coming off a highlight-reel knockout win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. It was a fight many thought he could lose. So, for Oliveira, he knows the “Motown Phenom” is coming in confident and poses a tough test.

“I think Kevin Lee is an excellent fighter who fights well on the feet, has evolved in that area. Nut his strongest weapon is wrestling, not jiu-jitsu,” Oliveira said to MMA Fighting. “He puts so much pressure that people end up breaking, giving their backs, so he goes there and do what he does best, which is submit.

“I think I’ll be able to show how much I’ve evolved on the feet in this fight. I can show him that. We’ll make sure he gets lost on the feet and I score a great victory.”

Not only does Charles Oliveira expect to get his hand raised, but he says he will do so for his home country of Brazil. The 30-year-old believes he does everything better than Lee except for trash-talking which he will shut up on Saturday.

“We want to shut this guy up and defend our country, defend Brazil,” Oliveira said. “The only thing Kevin Lee does better than me is talk and sell fights like that. I sell fights my own way, inside the cage. Let’s fight and show what I got. Brazil, let’s shut this guy up. He does his show outside [the cage] and I’ll put on a show inside the Octagon. Let’s make some noise so we can shut this guy up.”

In the end, Oliveira believes this is a fight he can finish, and if he does, he knows he will get a top-five opponent next.

“It’s gonna be seven wins in a row with no decisions,” he said. “It will open doors for me in the division. After that, it will be one more win and then my long-awaited title shot. After this, they have to give me a top-5, a top-3, and then I’ll fight for the belt by the end of the year or early next year.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/11/2020.